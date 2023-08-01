Dominic Croft caused £600 of damage after drinking alcohol, including six pints and spirits, and told officers “it all went wrong for him”,after he could not find his cannabis on July 13, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said the 27-year-old apologised after admitting: “I would be lying if I said I didn't do it.”

Croft, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage.

Derek Brown, mitigating, said Croft was "relatively lightly-convicted” and deserved appropriate credit for his guilty plea.

He said: “To say he has had a rough year is perhaps an understatement.”

At the time he was using cannabis and cocaine and was addicted to prescription medication and alcohol.

It was the first anniversary of his mother's death, Mr Brown said, and Croft has “struggled understandably over the past year”.

He turned to drink and drugs and this led to anger management problems, he said. A prison sentence in February did not address his underlying issues.

The court heard Croft, who injured his arm while causing the damage, is sleeping “as and where he can” on the streets of Derby.

Mr Brown said: “He has nothing in the way of income, because he has had severe difficulties with his claim for benefits. To his credit he is here today.”