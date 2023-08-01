News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Man trashed Mansfield hostel and told police ‘I went psycho, I lost it’

A grief-stricken homeless man who trashed his room in a Mansfield hostel told police “I went psycho - I have just lost it”, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 13:23 BST

Dominic Croft caused £600 of damage after drinking alcohol, including six pints and spirits, and told officers “it all went wrong for him”,after he could not find his cannabis on July 13, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said the 27-year-old apologised after admitting: “I would be lying if I said I didn't do it.”

Croft, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derek Brown, mitigating, said Croft was "relatively lightly-convicted” and deserved appropriate credit for his guilty plea.

Most Popular

He said: “To say he has had a rough year is perhaps an understatement.”

At the time he was using cannabis and cocaine and was addicted to prescription medication and alcohol.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' ...

It was the first anniversary of his mother's death, Mr Brown said, and Croft has “struggled understandably over the past year”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He turned to drink and drugs and this led to anger management problems, he said. A prison sentence in February did not address his underlying issues.

The court heard Croft, who injured his arm while causing the damage, is sleeping “as and where he can” on the streets of Derby.

Mr Brown said: “He has nothing in the way of income, because he has had severe difficulties with his claim for benefits. To his credit he is here today.”

District judge Gillian Young imposed a 12-month community order with 24 rehabilitation days and ordered him to pay £600 compensation.