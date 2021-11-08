Man said to have stamped on victim’s head in Mansfield street attack spared jail

The attack happened on Chesterfield Road South.

The victim suffered cuts and grazes to his head and grazing to his knee and hand.

Jack Brudenell admitted assault causing actual bodily harm when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court, in connection with the incident on Chesterfield Road South on August 29, 2019.

The court heard when interviewed by police, Brudenell said he only punched the victim once to the face in an act of self-defence. He denied punching, kicking or stamping on him while he was on the floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old, of Cranmer Grove, Mansfield, was jailed for 18 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £500 compensation.

PC Andrew Keightley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats all reports of assault and violence seriously and investigates reports.

“We will take robust action against those involved in this type of disorder and work hard to bring them before the court to answer for their crimes.”