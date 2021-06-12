Man left with brain bleed following Newstead assault
A man was left with a fractured skull and a brain bleed after being struck in the head with a blunt object at a house in Newstead.
The victim reported the assault to police two days after the June 6 assault when he fell ill and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre by ambulance.
He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital and has no memory of being struck at the house on Tilford Road.
Police say it was an isolated incident where those involved were known to each other - having been together with friends.
Detectives have arrested a 35-year-old man.
Detective Constable Andrew Sibley, who is leading the investigation, said: "The investigation is very much ongoing but our enquiries have uncovered that this is an isolated incident where those involved were known to each other having been together with friends.”
"If anyone has any information that could help please don't hesitate to call us on 101."