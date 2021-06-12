Blaze at Elkesly wood recycling yard “scaling down”
A huge fire at what is thought to be a wood recycling yard in Elkesly has been brought under control.
Firefighters dashed to the scene in the early hours of this morning as thick, black smoke poured from a large building.
At one stage ten fire engines were at the scene along with a water carrier used to help douse the flames.
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were assisted by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, a Nottinghamshire Police drone and Western Power Distribution.
However the fire service say the incident is now “scaling down” and a fire Investigation will follow.
Damien West, of Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, tweeted photos showing the now charred and gutted structure.
He wrote: “Just left this incident. Amazed by the hard work of crews and on-site workers to stop this being a much bigger incident.
“Thanks to @DerbyshireFRS, @SYFR and @nottspolice for their support!”