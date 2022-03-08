Man jailed for Sutton cannabis grow which saw electric packs hanging over buckets of water

Nottinghamshire Police officers forced entry into a house in Tudsbury Terrace, Sutton, after spotting clear signs of a grow at the address.

There was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the property, windows had been covered in plastic and the noise of fans could be heard.

Four grow areas were located inside, totalling 165 plants, and the electricity supply had been tampered with – with electric packs hanging freely above buckets of water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vullnett Bode admitted cultivation of cannabis.

Officers later found 44-year-old Vullnett Bode attempting to hide behind the bathroom door on November 10.

Bode, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged – and went on to admit cultivation of cannabis at Nottingham Crown Court, where he was jailed for a year.

Priority

Inspector Jon Hewitt, Ashfield’s new district commander, said: “Reducing drug dealing and supply is one of the current policing priorities for the Ashfield district.

“We will continue to take positive action to remove harmful drugs from our streets and pursue criminals like Bode who seek to profit from other people’s misery.

“The cultivation and distribution of drugs have a negative impact on communities and can often be linked to other serious offences.

“In addition to this, there are serious fire and health risks whenever people interfere with electricity, which could potentially prove to be fatal.

“My message to anyone involved in drug dealing is very clear: we’re watching you and it could be you next. We will be relentless in pursuing you, we will catch you and work tirelessly to bring you before the court.”

Anyone who has information about drug dealing in their area is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Young people can also pass on information about crime anonymously, using a secure online form, through the youth service Fearless, part of Crimestoppers.

The Fearless website offers young people non-judgemental advice so they can make informed decisions about reporting crime. The service also engages with and educates young people about the consequences of their choices around crime.

To pass on information or for more details visit fearless.org/en