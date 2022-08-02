Man jailed for stabbing colleague at work in Ashfield

Nottingham Crown Court heard Andrew Wells had argued on the phone with his victim, who was carrying out work at a commercial premises on Market Place, Huthwaite.

Wells then attended the location later that day, January 6, and continued the dispute.

Moments later, 32-year-old Wells lunged at his colleague with a knife and stabbed him twice in the midriff.

Andrew Wells admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

His victim, a man in his thirties, needed surgery to repair extensive abdominal injuries.

Wells fled the scene, but later called the police to hand himself in.

A statement from the victim was read out in court, which detailed how the attack had impacted his life.

He said: “At the time I was in hospital, I was worried I would never see my children again. I was surrounded by doctors and didn’t know what was going to happen.

“Since the incident, my general day-to-day activities are now a struggle, even putting my socks on. This upsets me as it has taken some of my independence away.

“It is even hard for my children to hug me without it hurting. Although I have come through this now and feel as though I am making progress and dealing with my emotions better, I can’t get the time back which I have lost.”

Wells, of Radley Square, Highbury Vale, Nottingham, has now been jailed for four years and six months, and handed a restraining order.

Sentencing, Judge Nigel Godsmark QC, said: “Whatever might have transpired in the phone conversation, this attack was effectively immediate and involved a degree of pre-meditation.

“You went there with the intention of stabbing him and caused him what I’d consider to be a grave injury.”

Detective Constable Hollie Fothergill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a vicious and wholly unnecessary assault which left the victim with significant and traumatic injuries.

“Unsurprisingly, this incident has had a severe impact on him physically and emotionally.

“As is the case with many incidents of this type, the injuries inflicted could very easily have been even worse.