The cat thought to only be around four to six-years-old, was not microchipped. She was in pain as a result of the poor condition of her teeth.

A concerned resident had found the cat in a cat carrier inside a communal bin - they then took the cat to a local vet who in turn contacted the RSPCA.

The cat, who has been called July, is making a good recovery and has received treatment for her dental issues. One tooth was so rotten it almost fell out of her mouth and a vet was able to pull it out with little effort.

The awful discovery comes as the RSPCA launched its Cancel Out Cruelty summer campaign to raise funds to help its rescue teams out on the frontline continue to save animals and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

RSPCA Inspector Keith Ellis said: “I’m keen to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for abandoning this poor cat in such an irresponsible way.

“We know it is a difficult time for lots of families at the moment and we understand that many are struggling to cope, particularly given the rising cost of living.

“But abandoning a cat in this way is so irresponsible. Please, please never abandon your pet but ask for help before things get so desperate.”

The cat was found dumped like rubbish in a cat carrier

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time should contact the RSPCA’s appeal line, confidentially, on 0300 123 8018.

This comes as the RSPCA sees a rise of animal cruelty over the summer months with 245 reports of cruelty every day.

And with 21 reports of animal beatings a day, nearly one beating every hour, the charity is braced for a summer of suffering.

With the increase in pet ownership and the cost of living crisis putting a strain on people’s finances, the charity fears we may see more animals being cruelly abandoned.