Man jailed for Mansfield Christmas Day stabbing

Nottingham Crown Court heard 59-year-old Mark Fugler had knifed his victim to the left side of his body during an argument.

The victim, a man aged in his twenties, was left needing surgery for ‘potentially life-altering abdominal injuries’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Fugler admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

Fugler, of Southwell Road West, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and has now been jailed for two years and four months.

Detective Constable Cherrie Sisson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As with most incidents of knife crime, this incident could easily have been a lot worse.

“The victim suffered a serious stab wound to his body and was fortunate not to sustain a more serious injury.