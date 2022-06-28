Man jailed for Mansfield Christmas Day stabbing

A man has been jailed for a stabbing on Christmas Day in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 7:11 am
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 7:11 am

Police were called to an address on Southwell Road West on December 25 2021, shortly after 7.30pm.

Nottingham Crown Court heard 59-year-old Mark Fugler had knifed his victim to the left side of his body during an argument.

The victim, a man aged in his twenties, was left needing surgery for ‘potentially life-altering abdominal injuries’.

Mark Fugler admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

Fugler, of Southwell Road West, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and has now been jailed for two years and four months.

Detective Constable Cherrie Sisson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As with most incidents of knife crime, this incident could easily have been a lot worse.

“The victim suffered a serious stab wound to his body and was fortunate not to sustain a more serious injury.

“I am pleased Fugler has now been punished and hope this sentence serves as a warning to others of what can happen to you if you pick up a knife in anger.”

