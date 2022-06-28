Man jailed for Mansfield Christmas Day stabbing

Nottingham Crown Court heard 59-year-old Mark Fugler had knifed his victim to the left side of his body during an argument.
The victim, a man aged in his twenties, was left needing surgery for ‘potentially life-altering abdominal injuries’.
Fugler, of Southwell Road West, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and has now been jailed for two years and four months.
Detective Constable Cherrie Sisson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As with most incidents of knife crime, this incident could easily have been a lot worse.
“The victim suffered a serious stab wound to his body and was fortunate not to sustain a more serious injury.
“I am pleased Fugler has now been punished and hope this sentence serves as a warning to others of what can happen to you if you pick up a knife in anger.”