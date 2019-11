A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Mansfield this morning.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, on Blidworth Lane, at 8.30am this morning (Thursday, November 14).

It happened on Blidworth Lane. Pic: Google Images.

The crash involved two cars and a female motorist was taken to Kings Mill Hospital to be treated for 'minor injuries'.

The road has since been cleared.

READ MORE: 'DANGER TO LIFE' AND 'MORE FLOODING' POSSIBLE AS WEATHER WARNING SOUNDED FOR NOTTINGHAMSHIRE