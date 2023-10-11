Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caine Emmingham, aged 21, targeted the girl on multiple occasions at an address in the Mansfield area, and in his car.

His offending, which took place over several months in 2022, was uncovered when his victim confided in her mother about what had happened.

Nottinghamshire Police was informed, and an investigation was started.

Caine Emmingham was jailed for four years sexually assaulting a Mansfield teenager. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Emmingham, who travelled regularly from his home in Northampton to commit the offences, was arrested but denied all the allegations against him.

After a trial at Nottingham Crown Court, he was found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of inciting sexual activity with a child, one count of causing a child to look at sexual activity, and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He was cleared of two other charges.

Emmingham, of Lake Drive, Weldon, Corby, appeared at the same venue on Friday, October 6 and was jailed for a total of four years.

He was also handed a restraining order and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly restrict his activities once he is released from prison.

Detective Constable Richard Howe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Emmingham groomed this girl over many months before committing a series of extremely serious sexual offences against her.

“He was aware of his victim’s age and knew very well that what he was doing was illegal.