News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

Man jailed after repeated sex assaults on teenaged Mansfield girl

A man who subjected a teenage girl to repeated sexual assaults has been jailed.
By John Smith
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Caine Emmingham, aged 21, targeted the girl on multiple occasions at an address in the Mansfield area, and in his car.

His offending, which took place over several months in 2022, was uncovered when his victim confided in her mother about what had happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Police was informed, and an investigation was started.

Caine Emmingham was jailed for four years sexually assaulting a Mansfield teenager. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceCaine Emmingham was jailed for four years sexually assaulting a Mansfield teenager. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Caine Emmingham was jailed for four years sexually assaulting a Mansfield teenager. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

Emmingham, who travelled regularly from his home in Northampton to commit the offences, was arrested but denied all the allegations against him.

After a trial at Nottingham Crown Court, he was found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of inciting sexual activity with a child, one count of causing a child to look at sexual activity, and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He was cleared of two other charges.

Read More
Kirkby thug knocked of five of victim’s teeth while out of control on crack

Emmingham, of Lake Drive, Weldon, Corby, appeared at the same venue on Friday, October 6 and was jailed for a total of four years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was also handed a restraining order and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly restrict his activities once he is released from prison.

Detective Constable Richard Howe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Emmingham groomed this girl over many months before committing a series of extremely serious sexual offences against her.

“He was aware of his victim’s age and knew very well that what he was doing was illegal.

“The law has now caught up with him and hope this sentence serves as a warning to others about the consequences of committing sexual offences against children.”