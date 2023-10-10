Kirkby thug knocked out five of victim’s teeth while out of control on crack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Carlin spent all evening standing next to his victim in the Posh Bar, in Kirkby, before suddenly throwing a drink in his face and repeatedly punching him, on April 29, last year.

Prosecutor Eunice Gedzah said Carlin’s victim was left with a cut nose, bruising and “now faces a lifetime of expensive dental treatment.”

In a statement he complained of serious discomfort, headaches and feeling traumatised and unsafe.

“He doesn’t want to take family photos because his face is distorted,” Ms Gedzah said. “He doesn’t want to smile or socialise.”

Nottingham Crown Court heard Carlin, now aged 30, has four previous convictions for 13 offences dating back to 2012 for battery and resisting a police constable. He was last in court in February 2022 for driving with drugs and alcohol.

Daniel Church, mitigating, said Carlin spiralled into drug misuse after losing his job as a fire protection officer because he was banned from driving.

“He has a history of difficulties with controlled drugs,” he said. “He fell into drug use as a way of dealing with his mental health problems.

“He has been abstinent of alcohol since November. He now works as a scaffolder earning £400 per week dependent on the weather.

“He is off the drugs now. He has done it himself rather than through the doctors.”

Carlin, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Mansfield Magistrates Court, in April.

On Thursday, Judge Stuart Rafferty told Carlin the “wholly unnecessary assault” happened when he blacked out after taking crack cocaine and amphetamine.

"You had little clear recollection of what you were doing or why. You had been seen on and off by the psychiatric services. You had been medicated but you had stopped taking your anti-psychotic medicine.

“Instead, you made the mistake of thinking self-medication is better and reached a point where you were out of control.”