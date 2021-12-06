Man in court over assault which continued outside Mansfield property after victim fell from upstairs window

Police were called to Rosemary Street in the early hours of Monday, November 29.

Officers said a man in his 30s had been assaulted inside the property, fallen from an upstairs window, before being assaulted again outside the property.

The victim was taken to hospital with leg and facial injuries.

Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said at the time: “This was a violent and sustained assault that began inside an address, before continuing outside in the street.

A man has now been charged and appeared in court in connection with the attack.

James Chandler, aged 31, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court next month and Chandler was remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our work will continue over the coming weeks to ensure a successful outcome.”