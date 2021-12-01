Man assaulted in Mansfield home, falls out of upstairs window - and is assaulted again outside

Police said the victim suffered leg and facial injuries in the incident on Rosemary Street, but his condition ‘is not thought to be life-threatening’.

It happened on Monday, November 29, in the early hours.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent and sustained assault that began inside an address, before continuing outside in the street.

Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre.

“Our investigation into what happened is ongoing and we would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance in the area between 2am and 3am on Monday.”

A 31-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 71 of November 29.