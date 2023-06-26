Just after midnight on Monday, June 26, Derbyshire Police attended a lay-by off the westbound carriageway of the A617 – close to Junction 29 of the M1at Doe Lea – where a body believed to be that of Sarah was discovered.

The discovery comes after a murder investigation was launched following a report on Friday, June 23, that Sarah had not been seen since 9pm on Tuesday, June 20 at her home in Ilkeston.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of the 31-year-old’s murder remains in police custody and a warrant of further detention has been authorised, giving officers more time to question him.

Police have found a body dumped by the M1 in their search for Sarah Henshaw, who went missing six days ago. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary/SWNS

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Her family have been made aware, are being supported by specialist officers, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the force in 101, quoting incident number 444 of June 23.

Sarah was reported missing from her home in Ilkeston last week.