Body believed to be missing woman Sarah Henshaw discovered at lay-by along A617 near Mansfield
Just after midnight on Monday, June 26, Derbyshire Police attended a lay-by off the westbound carriageway of the A617 – close to Junction 29 of the M1at Doe Lea – where a body believed to be that of Sarah was discovered.
The discovery comes after a murder investigation was launched following a report on Friday, June 23, that Sarah had not been seen since 9pm on Tuesday, June 20 at her home in Ilkeston.
A man who was arrested on suspicion of the 31-year-old’s murder remains in police custody and a warrant of further detention has been authorised, giving officers more time to question him.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Her family have been made aware, are being supported by specialist officers, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”
Police have renewed their appeal for sightings of a blue Ford Transit van – registration beginning YP16 – in the Doe Lea area in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21 – particularly around the M1 J29 and the A617 towards Chesterfield.
Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the force in 101, quoting incident number 444 of June 23.