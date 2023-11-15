News you can trust since 1952
Man in court charged with Mansfield break-in

Detectives investigating a burglary in Mansfield have charged a suspect.
By John Smith
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
Police were called to Union Street shortly after 8pm on Friday, November 10 after reports of a break-in.

It is believed that access to the property was gained through a front window but that nothing was taken.

Kyle Caunt, aged 38, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary.

Caunt was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: GoogleCaunt was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 13 and was remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 4.

Detective Constable Morgan Fitzpatrick, of the county burglary team at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary offences have a huge impact on victims and I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect in this case.”