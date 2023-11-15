Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Union Street shortly after 8pm on Friday, November 10 after reports of a break-in.

It is believed that access to the property was gained through a front window but that nothing was taken.

Kyle Caunt, aged 38, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary.

Caunt was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 13 and was remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 4.