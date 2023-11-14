Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Westfield Lane at around 7.30am on Sunday, November 12.

A man wearing a face covering had by that point entered the store in question and produced a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect then threatened a member of staff and forced them to hand over cash from inside the till.

Police have arrested man in connection with a robbery in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

After filling a bag with hundreds of pounds in cash, the suspect then fled from the store in the direction of Devon Drive.

Police attended the scene soon afterwards and located a suspect inside a nearby property later that same day.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This would’ve been a very distressing experience for the victim who was just trying to do their job when they were threatened.

“Robbery is an extremely serious offence, especially when it’s coupled with someone carrying this act out while in possession of a weapon.

“This type of behaviour will always be met with a robust response from the police, and in this case we located and arrested a suspect soon afterwards.

“We are still in the process of carrying out inquiries in relation to this incident, so we’d ask anyone with any information that could assist us to get in touch.