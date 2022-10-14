Man in court after violent attack captured on CCTV

The victim suffered a broken jaw after being punched in the face repeatedly during the attack on High Street, Market Warsop, in the early hours of Sunday, July 4..

He had been in the town to watch England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine – England won 4-0 – and was outside a kebab shop when the attack took place.

When interviewed by officers, the victim could only remember being picked up from the floor by a girl with his face covered in blood.

High Street, Warsop.

Detectives studied CCTV footage from multiple venues to identify a suspect, as well as checking video records and comparing CCTV stills with social media images.

Daniel Ball, aged 35, of Morven Terrace, Warsop, was captured on camera launching the assault.

He was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm at Nottingham Crown Court.

The court heard he punched his victim in the face, knocking him to the floor, before hitting him another 10 times as he lay on the pavement. At no point did the victim respond or fight back.

Ball was jailed for 16 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £300 compensation.

Detective Constable Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty attack which left a man with a broken jaw.

“Although the victim could not remember much about the incident, officers were able to trace the offender by analysing footage from the town centre.

“It once again shows the value of CCTV in bringing offenders to justice and I am pleased Ball has now been dealt with by the courts.