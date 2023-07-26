News you can trust since 1952
Man faces Crown Court for causing woman’s death by careless driving in Ollerton

A man has been sent to Crown Court accused of causing the death of a woman in her 50s by careless driving in Ollerton.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read

Darren Cooper, aged 34, of Church Street, Creswell, denied causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after a road accident, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged he was driving a Ford Transit on Newark Road, between the Sherwood Forest Crematorium and the junction with Kelsey Avenue, when the accident happened on December 8, at about 10.25pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived shortly afterwards.

Nottingham Crown CourtNottingham Crown Court
Magistrates decided the case should be heard at the Crown Court.

Cooper received unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, for a pre-trial preparation hearing on August 22.