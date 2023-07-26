Man faces Crown Court for causing woman’s death by careless driving in Ollerton
Darren Cooper, aged 34, of Church Street, Creswell, denied causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after a road accident, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.
It is alleged he was driving a Ford Transit on Newark Road, between the Sherwood Forest Crematorium and the junction with Kelsey Avenue, when the accident happened on December 8, at about 10.25pm.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived shortly afterwards.
Magistrates decided the case should be heard at the Crown Court.
Cooper received unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, for a pre-trial preparation hearing on August 22.