Man charged with Thoresby museum silver burglary
The ‘priceless’ artefacts were stolen from a display case at the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum in Thoresby Park during the early hours of October 29 last year.
Museum staff arrived at the venue to discover a large hole cut from outside the building directly through a display case housing the silver.
The items, including a distinctive parcel and gilt rosewater dish – said to be the sister piece to the Wimbledon women’s singles trophy – have not been recovered.
Graham Gallon, aged 36, of Carrington Terrace, Rotherham, has now been charged with burglary.
A 24-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released under investigation
Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have now been able to identify and charge a suspect.
"Our investigation will now continue.”