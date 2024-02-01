Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘priceless’ artefacts were stolen from a display case at the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum in Thoresby Park during the early hours of October 29 last year.

Museum staff arrived at the venue to discover a large hole cut from outside the building directly through a display case housing the silver.

The items, including a distinctive parcel and gilt rosewater dish – said to be the sister piece to the Wimbledon women’s singles trophy – have not been recovered.

Graham Gallon, aged 36, of Carrington Terrace, Rotherham, has now been charged with burglary.

A 24-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released under investigation

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have now been able to identify and charge a suspect.