Mansfield duo kicked unconscious victim in head during late-night street fight

Dylan Hoodless and Leo Clarke began fighting with two other young men at 3.35am on June 17, last year, said prosecutor Neil Hollett. When one of the men was knocked to the ground the pair carried on punching and kicking him as he lay prone.

Their victim blacked out and woke up in the back of an ambulance without his phone, having sustained bruises and cuts to his right eye and elbow. In a statement, he said he had to have time off work because of the pain and suffered headaches for three weeks. The assault made him very uneasy about going out.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Hoodless demonstrated remorse and “hadn't appreciated the extent of his involvement and how it would cause fear for onlookers.”

"He does say these actions are out of character. He has one previous conviction for battery as a youth, but on the whole he can't be said to have a propensity or violence. I think it's fair to say he hasn't attempted to minimise his role. He describes it as a wake up call. He realises the adverse effects of drinking too much. He tells me he hasn't drunk excessively since. I think it has shocked him what can happen."

Mr Higginbotham said Hoodless, who works full time as a joiner, is expecting to become a father "which will be a motivation to get on the right track." Clarke, who was unrepresented, has one previous conviction and made admissions when he was shown the CCTV.

Hoodless, of Hindlow Court, and Clarke, of Hamilton Street, both aged 20, admitted using threatening behaviour when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

They both received 12 month community orders, with 15 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work each. They were both ordered to pay their victim £250 compensation, along with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.