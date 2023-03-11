Adrian and Kacper Dzialo chose to study an honours degree in nursing: mental health with Nottingham Trent Unviersity because of a desire to make a difference and look after vulnerable people – and after being impressed at an open day at NTU’s Mansfield campus.And it means the family is now set to become an entire family of nurses – Adrian’s wife Alicja has been a practicing nurse for some time and their youngest son Jacob also wants to follow in their footsteps – Adrian credits his wife as one of the inspirations behind his choice to study nursing.The pair – who hope their story will encourage more men to consider a career in nursing – say this experience has allowed them to become closer and support each other in their studies; they hold each other accountable on coursework deadlines, test each other’s knowledge and study together.

Adrian, who studies in Mansfield, said: “At first, all of our friends and family were very surprised when they found out that my son and I would be studying together at university.

“Studying mental health nursing has brought us closer together and helped us realise we have more in common than we thought. Kacper is much better at planning than I am and has been able to give me tips with my assignment planning. I’m so proud of him and how hard he works. I’ve also been able to understand Alicja’s experience at work better now I’m studying to become a nurse as well.”

Adrian, left, and Kacper Dzialo are studying the same course at Nottingham Trent University.

The pair made their minds up after attending an open day at NTU’s Mansfield Site, where they enjoyed a tour of the campus and nursing facliities, including a clinical skills suite where students can practice with mannequins, hospital beds and even real patients.

Kacper, who chose to study at NTU’s Clifton campus to have a little bit more independence – although he still lives at the family home in Gedling - said: “It’s been a really interesting experience studying with my dad and it isn’t common for people to say they come home and share stories with their dad about your day at university! My little brother Jacob has said he’s been inspired by my passion for nursing and he now wants to apply to study nursing too when he is old enough.”Philip Clissett, NTU Mansfield principal lecturer in healthcare, said: “I’m so pleased that from the initial experience of the NTU Mansfield open day until now, both Adrian and Kacper have had such a positive experience with us.

“It really is a unique story they have about how they have both been able to navigate studying nursing together, supporting each other along the way.”