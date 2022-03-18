Man charged following Kirkby petrol bomb incident
A man has been charged after people were threatened with a petrol bomb and a knife in Kirkby.
The remains of a smashed petrol bomb were seized by police following reports of aggressive behaviour in Kirkby town centre.
Officers were called after reports a man was seen shouting at people and holding an unlit Molotov cocktail as well as a knife.
The incident took place in Urban Road, Kirkby in Ashfield, on Saturday (12 March 2022).
Andrew Freeman, aged 60, of Urban Road, Kirkby, has now been charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of a weapon, following the incident on Saturday, March 12.
He has been remanded in custody to appear in court next week.
Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever carry or be in possession of a petrol bomb.
“For obvious reasons, items of this nature can pose a substantial risk to anyone they come into contact with.
“Our officers have now seized this item and a man has been charged in connection with this incident.
“The investigation remains ongoing.”