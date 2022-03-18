Man charged following Kirkby petrol bomb incident

A man has been charged after people were threatened with a petrol bomb and a knife in Kirkby.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:40 pm

The remains of a smashed petrol bomb were seized by police following reports of aggressive behaviour in Kirkby town centre.

Officers were called after reports a man was seen shouting at people and holding an unlit Molotov cocktail as well as a knife.

The incident took place in Urban Road, Kirkby in Ashfield, on Saturday (12 March 2022).

The incident happened on Urban Road, Kirkby.

Andrew Freeman, aged 60, of Urban Road, Kirkby, has now been charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of a weapon, following the incident on Saturday, March 12.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in court next week.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever carry or be in possession of a petrol bomb.

“For obvious reasons, items of this nature can pose a substantial risk to anyone they come into contact with.

“Our officers have now seized this item and a man has been charged in connection with this incident.

“The investigation remains ongoing.”

