Man bailed over spate of Notts village burglaries

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of four burglaries in a single day.

A gold pendant was stolen from a property on Spring Lane, Farnsfield, after a window was smashed.

Two expensive watches and £1,500 cash were taken from a house in nearby Fletcher Court after a window was forced open with a tool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring Lane, Farnsfield.

Jewellery was stolen from a house in Alexander Road after a window was smashed, while ornaments, jewellery and watches were taken from a house on Station Lane, after a window was forced open.

The burglaries took place on September 30 last year.

More than three months’ later, a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the offences.

Nottinghamshire Police said, following questioning, he had been released on bail with ‘conditions’.

PC Joel Hughes, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is an awful, invasive crime which can make people feel unsafe in their own homes.”

For advice on burglary prevention, see nottinghamshire.police.uk/document/advice-home