Man bailed over spate of Notts village burglaries
A man arrested in connection with a burglary spree in a village near Mansfield has been released on bail.
Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of four burglaries in a single day.
A gold pendant was stolen from a property on Spring Lane, Farnsfield, after a window was smashed.
Two expensive watches and £1,500 cash were taken from a house in nearby Fletcher Court after a window was forced open with a tool.
Jewellery was stolen from a house in Alexander Road after a window was smashed, while ornaments, jewellery and watches were taken from a house on Station Lane, after a window was forced open.
The burglaries took place on September 30 last year.
More than three months’ later, a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the offences.
Nottinghamshire Police said, following questioning, he had been released on bail with ‘conditions’.
PC Joel Hughes, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is an awful, invasive crime which can make people feel unsafe in their own homes.”
