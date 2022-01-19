Historic former Mansfield mill to become homes

It comes after Mansfield Council’s planning committee approved the redevelopment plans at the former Bath Mill site, off Bath Lane.

The site, built between 1822 and 1831. was previously a water-powered textile mill.

It was converted and extended in about 1880 before being used as a hosiery mill, with an on-site, four-storey building spanning 20 windows wide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The derelict cottages on the site of Bath Mill, Bath Lane, Mansfield.

However, the mill stopped being used about 1984 and, ‘due to lack of maintenance and substantial vandalism issues’, a large part has been destroyed.

All that remains of the former mill are the outline footprints of the building, part of the demolished building, the remaining structure of the former cottages and the large, free-standing red chimney.

Developers have been trying for years to get the redevelopment plans over the line, with a previous application approved when it was brought before planners five years ago.

However, issues with planning conditions meant the project never got under way.

The iconic chimney still standing at Bath Mill, Mansfield.

Replica plans

Now developer Wellford Estates has brought back what it describes as a ‘replica’ of those plans.

Under the proposals, the dilapidated mill cottages will be altered and refurbished to provide two new cottages, a flat and a maisonette.

A ‘replica’ mill will also be built to provide eight two-bedroom homes under one block, with two separate blocks of three terrace homes also planned.

Documents state the ‘replica’ mill will be based on the footings of the previous mill building, adjacent to the chimney and River Maun.

Ian Pleasant, of Jay Ashall Partnership, speaking on behalf of the applicant, told councillors: “The site has suffered over the years with anti-social behaviour and vandalism, and we’d like to try to redevelop the site.”

The authority’s community safety team says it ‘fully’ supports the application, with the land and old buildings ‘blighted by anti-social behaviour for a number of years’.

Committee members agreed the site needs to be redeveloped.

Coun Martin Wright, member for Holly ward, said: “It would be great to see this work carried forward. It’s a sight for sore eyes for all the wrong reasons and I welcome this.”

Coun Andy Wetton, who represents Meden, said: “It would be a big feather in the cap to get this place developed again.”