Man bailed after woman stabbed in Mansfield

Police officers were called to Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, following reports a woman had been cut with a knife following a dispute.

She was found to have a deep wound and received medical treatment, but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening or altering.

Officers attended the scene following reports of the incident, on Thursday, January 13, at about 4.30pm..

Broomhill Lane, Mansfield.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Police said he has since been released on conditional bail and inquiries are continuing.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Moore, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “When officers were made aware of this report, they were quick to get to the scene and work to establish the circumstances of what had happened.

“Thankfully, the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening or altering, but she was left shaken by the incident and officers continue to work to support her.

“This had the potential to have devastating consequences and we are taking this extremely seriously.

“We do believe that those thought to be involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“However, local officers continue to be in the area and we urge anyone with concerns to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.