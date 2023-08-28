Man arrested over Sutton break-in thanks to efforts of police dog
Police were called to an attempted shed break-in on High Street, Stanton Hill, during the early hours of Sunday, August 20.
Dog units combed the area and, shortly after 4.30am, police dog Jax located a suspect on Cottage Close.
Alan Willetts, aged 37, of Elder Street, Sutton, has since been charged with attempted burglary in connection with the alleged incident.
He has also been charged with theft from a motor vehicle in connection with reports of tools being stolen from a car parked on Cottage Close.
He has since appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, where his case was adjourned to Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on November 20, 2023.
Magistrates released Willetts on conditional bail until his next hearing.