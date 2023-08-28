Police were called to an attempted shed break-in on High Street, Stanton Hill, during the early hours of Sunday, August 20.

Dog units combed the area and, shortly after 4.30am, police dog Jax located a suspect on Cottage Close.

Alan Willetts, aged 37, of Elder Street, Sutton, has since been charged with attempted burglary in connection with the alleged incident.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)

He has also been charged with theft from a motor vehicle in connection with reports of tools being stolen from a car parked on Cottage Close.

He has since appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, where his case was adjourned to Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on November 20, 2023.