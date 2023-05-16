Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood North policing team said the man was arrested in Boughton on May 12.

A team spokesman said: “He was charged with all four thefts and has been issued with a criminal behaviour order warning due to his persistent shoplifting. He is due in court at the end of this month.”

The Ollerton policing team have been busy.

A second suspected shoplifter was also arrested in Ollerton that day.

The spokesman said: “She has been charged with three shoplifting offences and remanded in custody due to her offending history.

