Man arrested over spate of shop thefts in Ollerton
Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with four shop thefts in Ollerton.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood North policing team said the man was arrested in Boughton on May 12.
A team spokesman said: “He was charged with all four thefts and has been issued with a criminal behaviour order warning due to his persistent shoplifting. He is due in court at the end of this month.”
A second suspected shoplifter was also arrested in Ollerton that day.
The spokesman said: “She has been charged with three shoplifting offences and remanded in custody due to her offending history.
“We urge retail premises to report all shop thefts in order for us to take action on these individuals.”