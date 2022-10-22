Police were called yesterday, October 21, at about 9.45am, following reports a man was threatened during a disturbance.

Armed response officers pulled over a car in Low Wood Road, Nuthall, a short time later and recovered a Samurai-style sword.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and affray.

He was later questioned and released on police bail, following the incident on Bestwood Park Drive, Top Valley, Nottingham.

Detective Sergeant Steven Willetts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We treat all reports of weapons extremely seriously and will always provide a rapid response when they are used in this way.

“This was an extremely efficient and professional response by highly trained officers who bought a suspect safely into custody and ensured nobody was hurt.”

