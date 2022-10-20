Space and character guaranteed at this £475,000 family home in Selston

For it’s a unique, generously-sized house, with six bedrooms, five of which are doubles and three of which have en suites, plus a double integral garage and a large garden.

What’s more, it’s located in a desirable area of the village, on Mansfield Road, and there is no chain involved in the sale.

Offers of more than £475,000 are being invited by the Eastwood branch of estate agents, Burchell Edwards, who insist that “viewing is absolutely essential to appreciate the true space on offer”.

The ground floor features an entrance porch leading to a hallway, which has access to the garage. There is then a large dining room, a beautifully presented lounge/diner with access to the garden, a good-sized kitchen with French doors leading to the back garden, a utility room and a downstairs bedroom.

On the first floor, you will find five more bedrooms and a large family bathroom.

Outside, the property is set back from the road, with a driveway providing ample space for off-street parking. The back garden includes a lawn, decking and pebbled areas.

