Man arrested minutes after call by Mansfield residents reporting someone trying to open car doors
Officers were called to Brambling Close, Mansfield, shortly after 4.10am today (Tuesday, January 16), after a call from a concerned resident.
They arrived at the scene within five minutes and arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of vehicle interference. He remains in police custody.
Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “We were called by a concerned resident after a suspect was seen trying multiple car doors on the street.
“As this case demonstrates, if we are told about incidents like this, we will respond immediately in order to keep residents and our communities safe.
“It is also a timely reminder for people to ensure that their cars are locked at all times, because almost all of the theft from motor vehicle reports we receive involve cars that are left unlocked.”