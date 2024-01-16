Man arrested minutes after call by Mansfield residents reporting someone trying to open car doors

Police arrested a man minutes after receiving reports of someone trying to open car doors in a residential cul-de-sac.

Officers were called to Brambling Close, Mansfield, shortly after 4.10am today (Tuesday, January 16), after a call from a concerned resident.

They arrived at the scene within five minutes and arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of vehicle interference. He remains in police custody.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “We were called by a concerned resident after a suspect was seen trying multiple car doors on the street.

“As this case demonstrates, if we are told about incidents like this, we will respond immediately in order to keep residents and our communities safe.