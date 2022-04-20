Man arrested in connection with Clipstone arson

Six fires have been started over the past fortnight, including three at Vicar Water Country Park, where significant damage was caused to the popular beauty spot.

Coun Roger Jackson, of Newark & Sherwood Council, branded the arson attacks ‘appalling’.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Clipstone and Mansfield beat teams have joined forces to conduct patrols in and around Vicar Water.

A blaze destroyed a large section of Vicar Water Country Park.

A police spokesman said: “Officers have been patrolling the area in uniform as well as conducting plain clothed operations in an attempt to prevent and catch those responsible for the recent deliberate fires.”

“On Thursday, April 14, a man was arrested on suspicion of arson in the Clipstone area. He has been released pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the fire at Vicar Water and we are still collating evidence.