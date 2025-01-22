Man arrested for four burglaries in Mansfield – as police urge residents to lock doors

By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 12:49 BST
Nottinghamshire's criminal investigation department has identified a suspect from four house burglaries in Mansfield over the past couple of weeks, three in the Eakring area and one in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The update was released to the public on a notification page managed by Nottinghamshire Police, accessible at nottsalerts.co.uk.

According to the alert, a male was arrested on Tuesday (January 21), charged and remanded for court this morning (Wednesday, January 22).

In the update, Mansfield Inspector Kylie Davies said: “Whilst this is an excellent result, I would be remiss not to mention that three of the four burglaries involved the suspect entering the addresses through an unlocked door (the third was an unoccupied property up for sale).

Stock image shared by Nottinghamshire Police.Stock image shared by Nottinghamshire Police.
“Could I therefore please take this opportunity to remind residents to please lock your door (whether in or out of the address) and secure your property.”

Website links for crime prevention strategies were also included in the alert.

This includes a checklist for securing your home when you leave, which can be found at www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/leaving-your-home-checklist/.

The alert also provides advice on door and lock security, as well as window security.

For more information, visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk.

