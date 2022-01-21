Man arrested for drink-driving after woman dies in Notts collision

Emergency services were called to reports of a collison between two cars on Wednesday, January 19, at about 8.10pm.

A 25-year-old woman died at the scene.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle when over the prescribed alcohol limit and causing death by driving while disqualified.

Southwell Road, Oxton.

He has since been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which happened on Southwell Road, Oxton, or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “A woman has tragically lost her life following this incident.

“We have specialist officers supporting her family through this incredibly sad time.

“Our investigation is continuing and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch with us on 101.”