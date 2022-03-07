Man arrested for drink-driving after fleeing scene of crash in Kirkby
Police arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving after he sped from officers, crashed and then fled from the scene.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Kirkby neighbourhood policing team came across the vehicle on Saturday evening, when it was completing a three-point turn in the road.
The team said it pulled away ‘with the wheels spinning nearly hitting the police car and another member of the public’s vehicle’.
They said: “Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver wasn’t keen to talk to officers and sped off.
“The driver then proceeded to lose control of the vehicle crashing into two front gardens.
“The driver then made off on foot into the rear gardens, only to emerge a few doors down. He then ran into the estate where he was lost for a short while.”
Further officers went to the scene of the crash, where the driver returned.
The man was later arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and drink-driving, after a positive roadside breath test.
He then failed a further test at Mansfield custody suite and has been charged with drink-driving and failure to stop.