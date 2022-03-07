Man arrested for drink-driving after fleeing scene of crash in Kirkby

Police arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving after he sped from officers, crashed and then fled from the scene.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 7th March 2022, 7:43 am

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Kirkby neighbourhood policing team came across the vehicle on Saturday evening, when it was completing a three-point turn in the road.

The team said it pulled away ‘with the wheels spinning nearly hitting the police car and another member of the public’s vehicle’.

They said: “Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver wasn’t keen to talk to officers and sped off.

A man has been charged with drink-driving.

“The driver then proceeded to lose control of the vehicle crashing into two front gardens.

“The driver then made off on foot into the rear gardens, only to emerge a few doors down. He then ran into the estate where he was lost for a short while.”

Further officers went to the scene of the crash, where the driver returned.

The man was later arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and drink-driving, after a positive roadside breath test.

He then failed a further test at Mansfield custody suite and has been charged with drink-driving and failure to stop.

