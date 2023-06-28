Man appears in court accused of a number of Sutton burglaries and break-ins
Curtis Robinson, aged 28 of Fenton Drive, Bulwell, has been charged with a number of break-ins at properties on Station Road, Sutton.
He was accused of a total of four burglaries with intent to steal, two non-dwelling burglaries and one count of assault.
He has also been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker after two police officers suffered minor injuries when they arrested him in Outram Street, Sutton on June 26.
Robinson has also been further charged with eight shop thefts, all from Wilko in Outram Street in Sutton.
And he was also charged with breaking into the Red Lion pub in Hucknall on October 19 last year.
He entered no pleas to any of the charges when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court. He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 25.
Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is a priority for the force because we understand the significant impact this invasive offence can have on victims.
"Members of the public can have faith break-ins will be investigated thoroughly and the force continues to attend every home burglary reported to us.”