Officers attended a house on Fairholme Drive after receiving reports of a car theft on January 28, at about 9.45am.

Following a search of the Mansfield area by police, the car was discovered that evening parked up in Keyworth Close.

After seeing there was nobody inside the vehicle, officers stopped two people they had spotted walking away from the scene as they arrived.

A 33-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Following the stop, the man was also found to be wanted in connection with a break-in at a property in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, a day earlier, on January 27.

He was then further arrested on suspicion of burglary and for breaching his bail conditions.

The pair have since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

PC Kate Bottomley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the alertness of our officers, we were able to quickly return a stolen car to its owner and arrest two suspects.

“We understand the deep impact the theft of a vehicle can have.

“Tracking down and retrieving this car also led to us locating a suspect linked to a burglary from the day before.

“Nobody has the right to break into another person’s home, so we will always do everything in our power to ensure anyone who does get involved in this illicit practice is brought to justice.

“Inquiries are still ongoing into both incidents.”

