Freda Walker was found dead at her home on Station Road, on January 15.

Her husband Ken was critically injured and taken to hospital. He died in August from natural causes.

Vasile Culea this morning admitted Mrs Walker's manslaughter and inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Walker, when he appeared at Derby Crown Court.

Ken and Freda Walker.

However, Culea, aged 33, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, denies Mrs Walker’s murder and the unlawful and malicious inflicting of grievous bodily harm on Mr Walker.

A charge of attempted murder in relation to Mr Walker has been discontinued.

His trial has been delayed because of a strike by barristers, but is due to start this afternoon.

Michael Auty KC, prosecuting, said he estimated the trial to last until the middle of next week.

Mr and Mrs Walker were found by a concerned neighbour at their home on the morning of January 15.

In February, a coroner gave the provisional cause of Mrs Walker's death as head injuries and airway obstruction.