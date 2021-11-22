Man accused of arson following Mansfield Woodhouse house fire remanded until next year

A Mansfield Woodhouse man accused of setting fire to the house he was staying in will face a crown court trial next year.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:20 am

Declan Gilluley appeared via videolink at Nottingham Crown Court today (Monday, November 22) from HMP Nottingham charged with arson with intent to endanger life after the fire on October 22 at an address in Cox’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Psychiatric reports were requested when the 24-year-old appeared before the court.

No application was made for bail and Gilluley was remanded into custody to the week of Monday, April 11, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He appeared before Nottingham Crown Court

Read More

Read More
Mansfield Woodhouse man accused of arson appears in court

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.