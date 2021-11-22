Man accused of arson following Mansfield Woodhouse house fire remanded until next year

Declan Gilluley appeared via videolink at Nottingham Crown Court today (Monday, November 22) from HMP Nottingham charged with arson with intent to endanger life after the fire on October 22 at an address in Cox’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Psychiatric reports were requested when the 24-year-old appeared before the court.

No application was made for bail and Gilluley was remanded into custody to the week of Monday, April 11, 2022.

