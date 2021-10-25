Declan Gilluley, 24, of Cox’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, has appeared in court today charged with arson with intent to endanger life after the fire on October 22.

Gilluley has been remanded in custody and will now appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 22.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Coxs Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, just after 5:05am – extensive damage was caused to furniture and a number of the rooms in the house, but fortunately no one was injured.

The fire broke out just after 5am

Detective Inspector Pamela Dowson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said of the incident: “Emergency services were quick to attend reports of the house fire and thankfully no one was injured.

“Fire can have incredibly dangerous consequences and we will always thoroughly investigate reports of arson.

“A man was charged in connection with the incident and officers continue to make enquiries and conduct their investigation.”

The family have set up a JustGiving page to help replace everything that was lost in the blaze, you can donate here.

Fire and smoke damaged the whole property

