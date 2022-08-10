Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened when police were called to a property at Newark Way on the Bellamy Road Estate at about 9.20 pm last night (Tuesday).

Reacting to reports of a disturbance, officers escorted the man out of the building and tried to calm things down.

But while being ushered into a police car, he headbutted a male officer.

Newark Way, on the Bellamy Road Estate in Mansfield, where the police officer was headbutted.

The man was duly arrested for assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence. He was taken into custody, where he remained today.

The attack was condemned as “unacceptable” by PC Emma Shakiba, of Nottinghamshire Police.

She said: “No emergency worker should ever have to suffer physical or verbal abuse while trying to carry out their duties.

The assault of the police officer was described as "unacceptable".

“There is a common misconception that facing this type of behaviour is just a part of being a police officer. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“While the officer suffered only minor injuries in this instance, it was still completely unacceptable.

“Acting in this manner is never OK, and Nottinghamshire Police will always support action against anyone who behaves in this way towards our officers.

“We have now made an arrest, but our enquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with information that could assist our investigation to contact us straight away.”