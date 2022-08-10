But let’s not allow the fact that we’re stuck at home get us down. After all, there is plenty happening across Mansfield, Ashfield and the rest of Nottinghamshire for us to enjoy. And the school summer holidays are still going strong.

Let’s get out and about this weekend to revel in festivals at Mansfield, Thoresby Park and Sherwood Forest.

Let’s sit back and watch more open-air theatre at both Newstead Abbey and Southwell Minster.

And let’s take the kids to activity sessions at Mansfield Museum or a forestry skills school at the Notts Maze.

For those of a more senior age, how about gentler pursuits such as an antiques fair or a relaxing afternoon at a local nature reserve?

Yes, it’s all here, although please remember to check the venues’ individual websites for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1. Gloworm Festival at Thoresby Park Thoresby Park will be alive and kicking this weekend (Friday to Sunday) as it hosts the Gloworm Festival, a wonderful family event. Children aged up to 13, and their parents, can let their hair down and have some fun in a warm, welcoming and creative environment. Activities include music, art, Playmobil, dancing, circus skills and a giant sand-pit.

2. Mansfield Summer Festival Mansfield's Summer Festival, being enjoyed at Titchfield Park last week by six-year-old Max Langrick, switches to Carr Lane Park next Wednesday (11 am to 4 pm) with a day of activities, fun and entertainment. Revel in live bands, crafts, face-painting, magic, circus workshops, hook-a-duck, BMX, boxing, stalls and games, plus pizzas, burgers and ice cream.

3. Murder at the abbey The weather is set fine for another glorious evening of open-air theatre among the manicured gardens and beautiful ruins of historic Newstead Abbey. Take a picnic and a rug or a chair this Friday evening and settle back to enjoy 'Much Ado About Murder', a take on the famous Shakespeare play, by Heartbreak Productions.

4. Enjoy the delights of The Oakham Returning to our series on local nature reserves in Mansfield, let's focus on The Oakham, which was created in 2005 to replace habitats lost through the construction of Oakham Business Park. Covering 6.3 hectares, it is home to a mosaic of wet willow woodland, ponds, a river, rich dry grassland and wet grassland. Look out for water voles and a colony of crayfish.