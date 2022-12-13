News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man, 33, arrested after woman killed in Ollerton hit-and-run

Police have arrested a man after a hit-and-run in Ollerton took a woman’s life.

By Kirsty Hamilton
3 hours ago - 1 min read

A woman in her 50s died after being run over in Newark Road, Ollerton, at around 10.25pm on December 8.

The motorist is suspected to have hit the female pedestrian before then driving off without stopping.

Hide Ad

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived shortly afterwards.

Newark Road, Ollerton.
Most Popular
Read More
Mansfield man faces the crown court on dangerous driving charges

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man from Worksop with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report the incident.

Hide Ad

He has been released on bail while investigations continue.

Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The investigation is moving at pace, and we have now arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad

“This has been incredibly distressing for the victim’s family and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 788 of December 8, 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.