A woman in her 50s died after being run over in Newark Road, Ollerton, at around 10.25pm on December 8.

The motorist is suspected to have hit the female pedestrian before then driving off without stopping.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived shortly afterwards.

Newark Road, Ollerton.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man from Worksop with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report the incident.

He has been released on bail while investigations continue.

Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The investigation is moving at pace, and we have now arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the incident.

“This has been incredibly distressing for the victim’s family and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time.”