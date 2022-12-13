Mark Smith, aged 44, of Windsor Road, entered no pleas to eight charges, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

All charges relate to an incident which is said to have happened on Saville Road, Blidworth, on May 27.

It is alleged he had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, as well as 52 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine, the major metabolite of cocaine, when the specified limit is 50 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

It is also alleged he failed to stop and collided with three vehicles, causing damage to a Kia Soul, a VW Scirocco and a Kia Picanto.

Magistrates ruled the case was unsuitable for the magistrates court and granted Smith unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 17.