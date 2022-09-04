Machete seized after street fight in Kirkby
A machete was recovered following reports of a street fight in Kirkby town centre.
Police on patrol on Station Street intervened after spotting a group of men ‘involved in the altercation’ yesterday, September 3, at about 11.20pm.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said one man was detained close to the scene and found to be in possession of a machete.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, a public order offence, failure to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and criminal damage.
Most Popular
-
1
Mansfield Town co-chairman Carolyn Radford left ‘traumatised and devastated’ after masked raiders target home in £1m robbery
-
2
Teen arrested for GBH after man hurt in Mansfield town centre ‘disturbance’
-
3
Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Sutton after car stopped
-
4
Trio charged after looting more than £4k worth of Lego – including £1k from B&M in Mansfield
-
5
Community support officer from Mansfield charged with series of sexual offences against children – including filming them in swimming pool changing rooms
Police are now reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.
Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the quick response of officers on patrol, we were able to quickly arrest a suspect in connection with this incident.
“The force will never tolerate this sort of violent disorder on our streets.
“We will always take swift action to track down anyone suspected of carrying a knife or other offensive weapon, while anyone who does so can expect to receive a robust response from the police.
“We have arrested a suspect but our enquiries are ongoing.”
Police are now appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward.
“It’s important anyone who saw what happened, has any relevant information, or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could assist us comes forward immediately.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 816 of September 3, 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.