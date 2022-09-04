Teen arrested for GBH after man hurt in Mansfield town centre ‘disturbance’
A teenager has been arrested after a man was injured in Mansfield town centre today.
Police were called to reports of a ‘disturbance’ in Clumber Street Car Park, behind Wilko on Chesterfield Road South, today, at about 2.15am.
A 23-year-old man suffered injuries ‘which are not believed to be life-threatening’ in the incident, which led to the area being cordoned off by police for a number of hours.
Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man has been arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance at the Wilko car park, on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, today, Sunday, September 4, at about 2.15am.
“A cordon was in place while officers carried out investigations into the incident, but has now been removed.
“A 19-year-old man was quickly arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
“A 23-year-old man suffered injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening.”
Police are now appealing for information about the incidents, particularly from anyone who saw the incident or may have video footage.
Det Insp Rukas said: “It is important anyone who saw what happened, has any relevant information, or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could assist us comes forward immediately.”
“Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 99 of eptember 4, 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”