‘Low-level’ cannabis dealer fled when cops confronted him in Mansfield
George Teale was caught with 15 wraps of the class B drug, worth £185, and a grinder, when officers detained him on Kirkland Avenue, on May 28, last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.
He provided a passcode for his mobile phone and messages relating to drug weights, prices and locations were discovered.
He admitted being a “low-level dealer” for a short time when he was interviewed by the police.
The court heard Teale played a “significant role” and the offence has a starting point of one year in custody with a range between 26 weeks and three years.
His barrister argued a custodial sentence could be suspended because he has no previous convictions and there is a good prospect of his rehabilitation.
"He has not offended since,” she said. “He was extremely candid in his interview. He went over and above what he might have told them.”
She said Teale turned to dealing after losing his job in order to make some money and fund his own cannabis habit.
“He now realises it was a stupid thing to do now," she said.
Teale is now working night shifts in a warehouse and came straight from work to court this morning.
“He hopes it will lead to a permanent position,” she said. “He is due to become a father in September this year.”
Teale, now aged 20, of Garnon Street, Mansfield, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on June 21, 2023.
On Wednesday, Judge Rosalind Coe KC told him: "You were putting other people in the same position that you were in. This was very much at the lower end. This whole thing has been something of a shock to you, I hope it will have the effect of making you carry on in the way you have."
She sentenced him to six months, suspended for 12 months, with 80 hours of unpaid work.
“If you breach the terms of that order, or commit any other offences, that six month term can be activated and you can be sent directly to prison,” she told him.