“Infatuated” Jamie Key sent flowers and drinks to her workplace and put money into her bank account after she blocked his number, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lauren Hemsley, prosecuting, said that when he bombarded her and her friends and family with texts and Facebook messages she finally gave in and unblocked him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I need to see you,” he shouted at her in a car park before grabbing her around the waist and asking for a kiss.

Key went to her home in Sutton, posted handwritten letters through her door and messaged her neighbour threatening to get her fired.

He traced her to Nottingham city centre using a live-location app, claimed he had a gun and threatened to kill himself. His victim could see him getting closer on her phone.

Key confronted her at a Mcdonald’s drive-thu and wedged himself into her car door before running off. And he banged on her passenger window as she reversed off her drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told police “he wanted to engage with her and show her he was a different person” and he was bailed him on condition he kept away from her.

However, shortly afterwards Key followed her to a pub beer garden where he was eventually thrown out by doormen for pestering her.

In a statement his victim said: “I fear if he doesn't get what he wants things will escalate and become violent. I am living in fear. It isn't fair on me. I want my life back.”

Key has one previous conviction from 2020 for stalking and harassing an ex-partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old, of Aylesbury Way, Forest Town, admitted stalking.

He told magistrates he was undergoing counselling and said: “I do apologise to her and all her mates and family for what I have done.”