A robber who acted as a ‘look-out’ during a violent raid on a community store has been jailed.

Two shop workers were threatened with a hammer during the robbery at the former McColl's, in Ash Crescent, Nuthall.

Officers were called to the scene and gained descriptions of the getaway vehicle, a flatbed van with company markings.

A short time later the van was stopped and Victor Rickett was found alone in the cab surrounded by packets of tobacco which had been stolen in the raid.

Victor Rickett was jailed for three years and nine months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Rickett denied being involved and only pleaded guilty to robbery at the last moment before his trial was due to take place.

He was jailed for three years and nine months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on July 9.

A pair of men stormed into the store just before it was about to close around 10pm on 29 December 2020 while Rickett waited outside.

They stole tobacco pouches, cash from the till and forced one of the shop assistants to open up the safe in order to steal further bags of money.

Dane Atkin, of Iona Crescent, Bestwood, had been jailed for four-and-a-half years in December 2021 for his part in the robbery.

Investigator Adam Karimjee, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This case has faced many delays but I’m pleased Rickett has now joined Atkin in being brought to justice.

“He tried to claim he had no knowledge a robbery was taking place but was quite clearly seen acting as a ‘look-out’ at the door.

“Analysis of his mobile phone showed he had used a search engine to search ‘McColls’ about one hour before the robbery took place.

“He continued to deny his involvement until the trial was about to start.

“Although neither shop worker was injured, this must have been a frightening ordeal for them to go through and they were understandably extremely shaken.”