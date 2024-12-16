Like mother like son: Student police officer follows in his mum's footsteps

A student police officer has followed his mother's footsteps - by joining the ranks at Nottinghamshire Police.

Charlie Bone, 20, will be joining the response team at Mansfield after he was inspired by his mother who started working at the force seven years ago.

He's now preparing to go on duty and has thanked his mother for being a great role model and inspiring him.

Charlie said: “Ever since she joined, I’ve wanted to become a police officer as well. I once saw her on Sky News and that inspired me.

PC Charlie Bone and his mother PC Victoria Bone

“To be part of a service that delivers justice for victims and helps people in their hour of need is what it’s all about for me.

“I’m fortunate that I’ve got my mum. She’s really encouraged me and given me lots of excellent advice. She’s told me to take note of everything, pay attention and be switched on. She’s also said to ask for help if I need it because it’s important to get things right.”

Charlie’s mum Victoria is currently working as a constable within the force’s internet child exploitation (ICE) team, having previously worked on response.

She says she is “really proud” of Charlie for joining the force, adding that he has the right attributes to be a police officer.

The mum-of-two said: “He’s a really good lad. He can talk to anybody and everybody. He’s polite, he’s courteous, he’s got his head screwed on and has a really good work ethic.

“He’s not afraid of hard work and will be the first to put himself forward for overtime. He’s always been someone who perseveres and knuckles down.

“To see him here today is an immensely proud moment for me and the whole family.”

Charlie was among 15 new recruits who took part in a passing out parade at Nottinghamshire Police’s headquarters on Friday December 13, having completed their initial training.

They will now be posted to response teams across the county to gain valuable experience on the frontline, as part of a three-year training programme.

The new recruits are part of the Police Constable Entry Programme (PCEP) – a non-degree route into uniformed policing. The course provides new recruits with a blend of classroom-based learning and practical on-the-job experience.

Charlie, who is joining the response team at Mansfield, said he was looking forward to experiencing frontline policing for the first time.

He said: “I’m excited. I’ve met the team already and it sounds like I’ll be really busy! Long-term I’m looking to spend 5-7 years on response, deal with all the different scenarios that response can throw up and from there I’d love to join the firearms unit – I think that’d be really interesting.”

Yesterday’s pass out parade also included student officer PC Ruby Trigger, who is preparing to join the response team in Bulwell.

The 19-year-old, of Sutton-in-Ashfield, said she applied to join the police as she wanted to make a difference to people’s lives.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to help people. For me, it’s not about driving fast cars or Tasering suspects – it’s more about supporting victims and helping them get justice.”