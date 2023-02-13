Libel proceedings launched against Ashfield MP Lee Anderson
A London law firm has begun libel proceedings against Ashfield MP Lee Anderson over “defamatory allegations” posted online.
Bindmans LLP said it “has been instructed to pursue libel proceedings against Lee Anderson MP, the controversial new deputy chairman of the Conservative party”.
The firm said: “On February 1, 2023, Mr Anderson made defamatory allegations of bribery against a local man, Michael Hollis, who runs a food bank charity.
“Mr Anderson claimed in a Facebook post published to his 35,000 followers that money had changed hands in brown envelopes in relation to a planning application made by Mr Hollis.
“Mr Hollis is outraged by this allegation and, after Mr Anderson refused to remove his post, has taken the first steps towards a libel claim against him.
“Mr Hollis is represented by Tamsin Allen, of Bindmans LLP.”
Mr Anderson, who has just been named the new deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, has been approached for comment.
The allegations followed an Ashfield Council planning meeting, where councillors went against planning officers’ recommendations of refusal and granted permission for eight dwellings to be built on land on Silverhill Lane, Teversal.
Mr Hollis is the father of Coun Tom Hollis, council cabinet member for housing.
Mr Anderson is no stranger to controversy, having frequently made national headlines since being elected in 2019, most recently for saying he supports the return of the death penalty as it has a “100 per cent success rate” in preventing reoffending.