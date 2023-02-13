Bindmans LLP said it “has been instructed to pursue libel proceedings against Lee Anderson MP, the controversial new deputy chairman of the Conservative party”.

The firm said: “On February 1, 2023, Mr Anderson made defamatory allegations of bribery against a local man, Michael Hollis, who runs a food bank charity.

“Mr Anderson claimed in a Facebook post published to his 35,000 followers that money had changed hands in brown envelopes in relation to a planning application made by Mr Hollis.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

“Mr Hollis is outraged by this allegation and, after Mr Anderson refused to remove his post, has taken the first steps towards a libel claim against him.

“Mr Hollis is represented by Tamsin Allen, of Bindmans LLP.”

Mr Anderson, who has just been named the new deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, has been approached for comment.

Mr Hollis is the father of Coun Tom Hollis, council cabinet member for housing.